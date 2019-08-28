Study Likely To Shed Light On Oldest Meteorites Such As Asteroid Ryugu

Japanese robot spacecraft which is investigating asteroid Ryugu regarded as the darkest one in solar system could shed light on origins of some of the oldest and rare meteorites. The spacecraft’s findings suggest that the asteroid was formed during collision of two varied rocks in space and researchers studying its findings say that dust that is settled on its surface may soon float away due to its electrical fields. During 2018 Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa 2 landed on Ryugu which is a 2950 feet wide asteroid that is among darkest cosmic bodies within solar system. Its name stands for dragon palace in Japanese which is a magical underwater castle.

Scientists want to gain as much knowledge about Ryugu as possible as its orbit is bringing it perilously close to earth. According to lead author of the study Ralf Jaumann, working as planetary scientist at Institute of Planetary Research in Berlin, information about composition and structure of asteroids and comets is critical as it will help to develop mitigation strategies if in the future earth has to face potential collision situation. The research in past about asteroid Ryugu suggested that it may contain ancient primordial material from the original nebula that was originator of sun and other planets around it.

The Hayabusa2 will return with samples from its mission soon that will shed more light on the formation procedure of solar system. For investigation of Ryugu’s surface Hayabusa 2 deployed a shoebox size robot called Mobile Asteroid Surface Scout (MASCOT) lander. This took photos of asteroid’s surface as it dropped from Hayabusa2 unto the asteroid and also after it landed on the ground where it went around exploring for around 17 hours before its batteries expired. MASCOT discovered that Ryugu had two types of rocks and boulders on its surface of which one was dark with crumbly surface while the other one had bright and smooth surface with sharp edges.