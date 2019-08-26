Basic Purpose Of Companies Changed To “Improving The Society”

The “purpose of a corporate” has now been changed. Corporate companies which were originally working to make money for shareholders have now been altered to working towards “improving our society”.

Milton Friedman, the Noble Prize winner had said in 1970 that the “social responsibility of a business is to increase profits”. But companies were working for shareholders at the cost of the employees and society.

The Business Roundtable (BRT) has brought in a change in business priorities by bringing together top executives, who are leading the world in their own particular fields. The new statement of the BRT says that America deserves an economy that allows creativity and hard work to succeed. It should be a free-market system which can generate good jobs, a sustainable economy, equality in economic opportunity and a healthy environment.

Top executives like Jeff Bezos from Amazon, Tim Cook from Apple and Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan have brought a change in the outlook of a corporation.

Business priorities have now changed to improve the society, look after the employees, care for the environment and have ethical business trades.

Business leaders have a paycheck that is skyrocketing while the other workers are just getting minimal pay. This yawning gap between the two sectors has to change, is the opinion of the general public.

The sole purpose of the business is not only for shareholder primacy but also towards leading the companies to benefit all stakeholders which include employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders, and the community.

Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn from the U.K. has also asked for a shake-up on the financial regulations and pay of top executives so that inequality comes down and a balanced economy exists.

Ray Dalio, the hedge fund billionaires says that income inequality is an “existential threat”. Howard Schultz, the former chief executive of Starbucks says that a “crisis of capitalism” exists in the U.S. which needs to change.