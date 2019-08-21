Nike Now Gaining Attraction Of Younger Consumers By Launching Kids’ Sneaker Club

Nike—one of the leading sportswear industries in the world—has finally decided to extend its merchandising subscription businesses as well, because the currently the leading shoe selling the brand in the United States is launching a subscription service specifically made to serve to the requirements of the kids, and will be known as Nike Adventure Club.

The subscription service shall enable the provision of monthly purchases for kids in between 2 to 10 years of age, and the payment procedure is flexible, varying from a quarterly, bi-monthly or monthly basis, incurring a monthly subscription charge $20, $30 or $50, based on the subscription packaged chosen. An additional $10 discount on the purchase of per pair of Nike shoes shall be available with the $50 monthly subscription package.

The launching of Nike Adventure Club has taken place just before the ending of summer vacation in the schools in the United States, thereby causing a hike in sales already. The business flourishment in Nike’s kids’ section has been quite successful, with more than 11% revenue expansion on the last year on a currency-neutral basis, as stated by Nike agent, though not revealing the exact sales. She said the fastest-growing shoe range category Nike Inc. has been the kids’ sector, for the last few months.

Following Nike’s successful approach at targeting the younger consumers, other apparel labels such as Urban Outfitters and American Eagle are now experimenting with their upcoming subscription packages, viewing kids’ market as a potential source of recurring monetary gains and a way to create a strong customer base beginning from an early age, ever since they were kids.