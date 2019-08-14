LeoLabs Launches LeoTrack, A Tracking Service For CubeSats

A space-based situational awareness firm, LeoLabs recently unveiled the LeoTrack, a smallsat tracking service, on August 5 at SSC. LeoTrack is sold via web subscriptions by LeoLabs and provides CubeSat and smallsat operators with information and services including visualization tools, scheduled passes, prediction of radar availability, orbital vectors and spacecraft tracking.

Another feature which makes this service unique happens to be its precision, stated Mike Nicolls, the CTO, and co-founder of LeoLabs. LeoTrack is able to pinpoint satellite location to around 100 meters, providing customers with its validated uncertainties and solutions on all objects that were being tracked.Space-Track.org, which is a website sharing sat tracking data, obtained from the US Joint Forces SCC offers a precision that’s measured in km. A standard version of the LeoTrack subscription is valid for 12 months and costs $2500 every month for a single satellite. LeoLabs negotiates pricing for firms that operate fleets with 5 or 6 sats and for firms having a unique requirement like a data licensing agreement, Nicolls stated.

Using this subscription, customers are now able to access LeoTrack’s platform along with its various visualization tools. Nicolls stated that objects can now be visualized without a problem, propagating them forward and embedding this visualization in various other applications. A LeoTrack-based visualization is included on the home page of Swarm’s website. It displays the SpaceBee satellites’ orbital locations that are about 25% of a CubeSat’s size. Swarm’s CEO Spangelo stated that they relied on LeoTrack’s services for getting accurate information regarding the position of their satellites. Ensuring they had access to such data was the key during initial deployment & the satellites’ lifetime.

This data was used for various operational purposes and for sharing it with the public and various space operators via their website. LeoLabs also tracks down low Earth orbit objects using phased array-based radars in Texas and Alaska. The firm is also been building one more radar in NZ. Nicolls stated that his company’s goal was to provide high-quality services to all satellite operators of all kinds.