London Stock Exchange Confirms Refinitiv Deal Worth $27 Billion

July 31, 2019
The London Stock Exchange on Friday confirmed it is in discussions with Refinitiv Holdings to acquire it for USD 27 billion, which will include all debts. The financial data analytics company, Refinitiv, and the London Stock Exchange were in talks since quite a while now but no official statement was released from either parties. The deal also involves Thomson Reuters, who hold a 45 per cent stake in Refinitiv, and Blackstone, who acquired a majority stake in Refinitiv worth USD 20 billion from Thomas Reuters. All three of Refinitiv, Blackstone, and Thomas Reuters have not made any comment about the deal yet.

Refinitiv plunged into massive debts, totaling around USD 12.2 billion as of December 2018 as an outcome of buyout by Blackstone. LSE have stated that the deal will be dealt with in terms of LSE shares as currency meaning that all of Refinitiv’s investors will now also be LSE shareholders. They’ll own around 37 per cent of the shares in the company and have a 30 per cent voting rights share. LSE also stated that the deal is nowhere near being confirmed as the parties involved are still to agree on the negotiation terms. As per the reports, if the terms do work out, a deal would be successfully announced as early as next week.

Talking of acquisitions, the long awaited merger of T-Mobile and Sprint has recently received a Thumbs Up from the Justice Department and is all set to go ahead with T-Mobile’s USD 26.5 billion worth acquisition of Sprint. It happened after T-Mobile sold Dish, one of the more prominent satellite TV Company, the tools needed to become the country’s fourth largest cellular carrier. These include two prepaid mobile brands that belonged to Sprint; Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile along with a spectrum license, all for USD 5 billion.

