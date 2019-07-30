Tiangong -2 China’s Space Lab makes a fall at South Pacific

On Friday, China Manned Space Engineering Office stated that the country performed de-orbiting of Tiangong-2 laboratory in Southern Pacific. The laboratory weighted around 8.6 metric tons, re-entered into Southern Pacific Ocean around 09:06 A.M, at uninhabited place. Contrary to this, the Eastern caused an engine burn around 10 A.M on July 18, so that it can lower the perigee of the Spacecraft.

Back on July 13, CMSEO stated that latest by July 19 it would put an end to Tiangong-2’s mission, to keep an announcement that was made in September 2018 regarding Space lab’s deliberate de-orbiting. During the month of April 2018, Tiangong-1 re-entered in an uncontrolled fashion after the contact as well as control of lab was lost in 2016.

In comparison to Tiangong-1, Tiangong-2 is considered more advanced; both the space labs were designed after considering how to control the CSS’s heavy modules. Tiangong-1 and 2 were launched in 2011 and 2016.

The main motive of Tiangong-2 was to provide tests on advanced life, resupply capabilities and refueling which are considered in maintenance of space station which is inhabited on low earth’s orbits. In 2016, two astronauts Jing Haipeng as well as Chen Dong were hosted by the spacecraft during Shenzhou-11 mission that was completed in 33 days. The Mission was then followed by Tiagong-1 cargo expedition back in April 2017. The main motive of the mission was to test docking as well as rendezvous procedures, microgravity refueling and various other experimentations.

At present, China doesn’t have a spacecraft with a capability to undertake manned space mission. Back in 2018, China launched Tianhe a core module for CSS, but Long March 5B’s test launch was postponed after second number Long March 5 space rocket was failed to launch in the month of July, 2017. The main mission of Long March 5B would have been to carry modules for space station at lower earth’s orbits.