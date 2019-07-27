Asian Markets Down, Apple Suppliers Bear The Brunt As Apple Lost 2% Earlier

The decision by Feds to desist from reducing interest rates this month led to sharp decline in Asia Pacific stocks this week. Shares in Mainland China markets Shanghai and Shenzhen continued to fall and while the former fell by 0.18 % the latter’s composite increased by 0.21 % and stool close to 1558. The Hang Seng index of Hong Kong fell by 0.68 % during last hour of trade and city Chief Carrie Lam announced that the extradition bill due to which widespread protests were held at various locations is now “dead”.

The Nikkei 225 index of Japan rose by 0.68 % during trading hours and stood at 21565.15 while South Korea’s Kospi Index fell by 0.59 % and stood at 2052.03. The trade escalations between both nation looks set to continue for a longer period ad Japanese Industries minister stated that Japan is now considering about continuing restrictions on Korea. The Australia stock market edged down by 0.1 % and stood at 6665.7. The broadest index of Asia Pacific shares out of Japan as defined by MSCI’s index declined by 0.44 %.

Investors in Asia are also keeping an eye on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to see if interest rates will be cut due to stronger than expected job report from US. The fate of stock markets in Asia are likely to depend on this and focus will also be to watch if trade tensions weigh down on growth of profit as sales of Apple iPhones fell sharply in India and China. When Apple shares fell by 2 % it put pressure on tech sector shares which feel overnight. Shares of Apple suppliers in Asia Pacific region were under focus this week as those in Japan like TDK, Nidec and Alps Alpine fell by a small margin while Taiwan suppliers also witnessed fall in absolute numbers.