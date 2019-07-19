Trump’s Decision On Huawei Indicates His Inclination For Business

US President Donald Trump is likely to decide within the next few days whether he indeed is looking forward to removing Huawei from the trading blacklist. However, this was the only silver-lining of an otherwise dull meeting between Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, which did not show any indication that the two sides are looking forward to putting an end to trade hostilities.

In the last few weeks, the US President has given some indications, whatsoever, which suggested that he is likely to reverse his decision to blacklist Huawei Technologies. Experts say it is a move that will set the background of a new trade agreement between the US and China.

On Saturday, President Trump showed more promising signs, suggesting that he is looking forward to selling American products in China. Experts considered it as an indication that soon there will be a resumption of trading talks between the two counties.

The trade row between the two countries escalated last month, following Trump’s decision to cut off supplies to the Chinese chip giant, Huawei. Trade talks collapsed and the US raised the trade tariffs steeply, which further deteriorated the relationship between the two countries. The next move by Trump saw the inclusion of Huawei into the trading blacklist, which is generally done to rogue regimes. Affiliated businesses were also regarded as the latest indications of a new cold war on the technological front between the two economic giants.

Though it is too early to comment that the trade war between the two sides is nearing its end, and though hostilities may continue, yet, the US President sounded more hopeful regarding the future. The refurbished stand was even reflected by Mark T. Esper, the acting US Defense Secretary, who went on to describe China as a long-term strategic competitor of the US.